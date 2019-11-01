Biking in Sedona

Shred the red in Sedona! Sedona is one of the top destinations in the west for mountain biking. Long-time visitors love famous favorites like Broken Arrow, Soldier Pass, Llama, Teacup, Baldwin, and Girdner, while new finds like the Hangover, Highline, and The Hogs trails are becoming more popular each year. Located at the base of the red rocks, Sedona Real is just steps from some of the best Sedona mountain biking trails. Hit the Chuckwagon – Mescal – Long Canyon loop just minutes from our doorstep, or pick from dozens of other trails that surround you. Plus, we have the kind of amenities you want and need!