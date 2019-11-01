 Sedona Mountain Biking | MTB Hotel & Lodging | Sedona Real Inn & Suites
Sedona Real Mountain Biking Trails

Shred the REd

Biking in Sedona

Red Rock Bliss

Gear Up for a Sedona Mountain Biking Adventure

Shred the red in Sedona! Sedona is one of the top destinations in the west for mountain biking. Long-time visitors love famous favorites like Broken Arrow, Soldier Pass, Llama, Teacup, Baldwin, and Girdner, while new finds like the Hangover, Highline, and The Hogs trails are becoming more popular each year.

Located at the base of the red rocks, Sedona Real is just steps from some of the best Sedona mountain biking trails. Hit the Chuckwagon – Mescal – Long Canyon loop just minutes from our doorstep, or pick from dozens of other trails that surround you. Plus, we have the kind of amenities you want and need!

Your Adventure Guide
Get the Local Scoop

For insider tips on the best biking trails, contact our concierge team.

Conveniently located

Start your path at Sedona Real

Situated outside the busy downtown hub, Sedona Real Inn & Suites is steps from some of the best Sedona biking. Stop by our lobby for maps and recommendations from our local concierge before enjoying the desert beauty that lies just beyond our doorstep.

  • Located near dozens of diverse trails at all levels of difficulty
  • Handy amenities for hikers, bike and boots wash-off station, and more
  • Pet-friendly rooms available for four-legged hikers
  • Full-service bike shops nearby including Over The Edge Sports
  • Save 10% off you private or group mountain bike riding lessons at Sedona Mountain Bike Academy with promocode REAL10
Recommended Trails

Our Local Favorites

Sedona Real Inn & Suites sits in the center of dozens of biking trails. Here are just a few of our favorites:

Expert tip: If you can only do three rides, pick the 3H’s: The Hangover, Highline and The Hogs. Sedona Real’s General Manager, Rob Holeman, is an avid rider and welcomes any guest to ask him any biking questions and get the local scoop.

Relax, Unwind, Recharge

Our Rooms & Suites

Sparkling clean rooms with all the comforts of home and spacious suites with fireplaces to keep you extra cozy.

Ask about our limited number of rooms where four-legged friends are welcome—we’ll even have a water bowl waiting.

Traveling with family or a group? We have suites with living rooms and sofa sleepers, or two-room suites for extra room.

Your home away from home

We Treat our Friends like Family

